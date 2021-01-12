Cypress Capital Group Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $7,325,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.86. 35,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,301. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Truist increased their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.