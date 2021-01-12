Cypress Capital Group Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.37. 48,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.60.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,131 shares of company stock worth $12,854,500 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

