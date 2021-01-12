Cypress Capital Group Sells 3,441 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.45. 15,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.86. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,890,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

