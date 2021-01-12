Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the December 15th total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of Daicel stock remained flat at $$7.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Daicel has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.
Daicel Company Profile
Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.