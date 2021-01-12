Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the December 15th total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Daicel stock remained flat at $$7.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Daicel has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

Daicel Company Profile

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides cellulose acetate for LCD optical films, acetate fiber, plastics, separation membranes, photographic films and X-ray films, LCD polarizing panels protective films, cosmetics, paints, binders for adhesives, and inks; acetate tow for cigarette filters; carboxymethyl cellulose, hydroxyethyl cellulose, and microfibrillated fibers for use in foods, medicines, cosmetics, and electronic materials; and cellulose plastics for glass frames, toys, and writing instruments.

