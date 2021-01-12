Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 67.1% in December

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the December 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DKILY stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 91,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

