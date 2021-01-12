Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires New Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Terex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,214 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at $7,906,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Terex by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 370,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 296,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Terex by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,288 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 237.19 and a beta of 1.58. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.54 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Terex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

