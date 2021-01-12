Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.72.

PNC stock opened at $159.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

