Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 48.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

