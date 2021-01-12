Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Invests $1.30 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $161.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.57.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

