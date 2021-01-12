Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,326 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.38% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 394,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVGI shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $291.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

