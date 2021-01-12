Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 380.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,202,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,085,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $114.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $115.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

