Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases New Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LKQ by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 156.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 753,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,255,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.