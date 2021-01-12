Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 1,701 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut The Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NYSE:HHC opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $129.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.