Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 2,409 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

