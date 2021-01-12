Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 314 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $337.68 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

