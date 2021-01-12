Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,291 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.06% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,223.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

