Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.52

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 75039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

DAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.11, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 550,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 345,783 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 284,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 51.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 764,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 258,922 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

