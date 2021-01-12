Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.00 ($72.94).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock opened at €52.68 ($61.98) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.50. Danone S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

