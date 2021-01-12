Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.00 ($72.94).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock opened at €52.68 ($61.98) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.50. Danone S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

