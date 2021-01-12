DAOBet Price Down 25.8% Over Last 7 Days (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.33 million and $116,763.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,791.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.29 or 0.01340215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.94 or 0.00548796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00049374 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00179950 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

