Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 38.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,466. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $126.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

