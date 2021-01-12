Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.34.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after buying an additional 774,221 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 758,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,401,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,147,000 after purchasing an additional 72,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $127.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,466. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $126.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average is $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -130.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.