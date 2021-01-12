Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $209,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,286. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.