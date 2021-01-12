DATA Market Capitalization Achieves $3.83 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $40,135.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00383369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.86 or 0.04231315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

