DATA Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, DATA has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. DATA has a market cap of $4.05 million and $281,138.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00042359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.37 or 0.04156176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00339715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

