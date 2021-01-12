Databroker (DTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.16 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 38% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1,361.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00041485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00043830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00367969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.51 or 0.04385350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

