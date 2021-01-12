Datawallet (DXT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 69.6% lower against the dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $144,996.52 and approximately $1,278.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00367085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.95 or 0.04352446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Datawallet

DXT is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

