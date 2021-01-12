Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

