DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCP. BidaskClub cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of DCP opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.73. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $25.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 140,043 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 210.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 293,920 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 71.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,295,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

