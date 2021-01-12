DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $173,104.46 and $932.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00039536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.67 or 0.04169632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00338663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.