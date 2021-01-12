Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 52-Week High at $335.67

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $335.67 and last traded at $332.34, with a volume of 3027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $326.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,067,978. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,211,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

