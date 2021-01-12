DeepOnion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $397,748.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $397,748.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,402,715 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

