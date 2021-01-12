DeFinition Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Million (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. DeFinition has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $14.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFinition token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002447 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00272172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00063364 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00064596 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

Buying and Selling DeFinition

DeFinition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

