Defis Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61,501.00 (DFS)

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Defis Network has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $61,501.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Defis Network has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Defis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00010039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00383369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.86 or 0.04231315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Defis Network Profile

Defis Network (DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,848 tokens. Defis Network’s official website is www.defis.network . Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Defis Network

Defis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

