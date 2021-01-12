Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Trading Up 5.8%

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) shares were up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 326,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 307,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TACO shares. CL King increased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 21,300 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $162,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 88,952 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 164,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,965. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

