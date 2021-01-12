Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

DLVHF stock traded down $6.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $171.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.60.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

