Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.91 ($150.48).

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) stock opened at €132.35 ($155.71) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €114.25 and its 200-day moving average is €101.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion and a PE ratio of -27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero SE has a 12-month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

