Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.91 ($150.48).

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) stock opened at €132.35 ($155.71) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €114.25 and its 200-day moving average is €101.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion and a PE ratio of -27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero SE has a 12-month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

About Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

