Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Berenberg Bank

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.91 ($150.48).

ETR:DHER opened at €132.35 ($155.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Delivery Hero SE has a fifty-two week low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.21.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

