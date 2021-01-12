Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Berenberg Bank

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.91 ($150.48).

ETR:DHER opened at €132.35 ($155.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Delivery Hero SE has a fifty-two week low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.21.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

