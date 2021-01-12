DeltaChain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 179.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded up 2,995.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $3.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00051711 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001774 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002751 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002724 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014049 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.