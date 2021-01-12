Dero (DERO) Trading Up 34.7% This Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002300 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $334,484.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,402.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,028.45 or 0.03078966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00395051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $462.14 or 0.01383560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.39 or 0.00620867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00468028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00297304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00021275 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,313 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

