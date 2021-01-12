Desire (DSR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Desire coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Desire has a total market cap of $21,437.75 and $3.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Desire has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

