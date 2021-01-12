Dether Market Cap Achieves $536,072.78 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Dether has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $536,072.78 and approximately $2,730.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00041505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00371971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.56 or 0.04280682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether is a token. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.