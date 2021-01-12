Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCD) Short Interest Update

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Detwiler Fenton Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07. Detwiler Fenton Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds.

