Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) Trading Up 33.2%

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCD) shares were up 33.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07.

About Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.