Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) a €115.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

KBX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.45 ($126.42).

KBX stock opened at €114.64 ($134.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €103.20. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

