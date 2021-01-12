Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $60.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRVL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of MRVL opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,495. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

