Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $60.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on MRVL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.
Shares of MRVL opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,495. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
