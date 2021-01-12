Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of ALSMY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. 55,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

