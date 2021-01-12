Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GEAGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GEAGY traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

