Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNNGY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 119,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

