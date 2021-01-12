Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEGRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pennon Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pennon Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

