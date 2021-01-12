Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Societe Generale raised Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF remained flat at $$37.00 during trading on Tuesday. Uniper has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

